I tested the most recommended VPN providers using my credit card to find the best ones — and which ones you should avoid.
The only thing harder than finding a VPN provider is finding an honest VPN review website.
Top results in Google for “best VPNs” are riddled with pay-to-play reviews and aggressive
affiliate tactics that make sure companies with the largest marketing budgets always end up at the top.
In fact, websites that claim honesty and transparency like BestVPN and VPNMentor actually display
pop-up alerts advertising their highest rated VPN.
I built this website because I wanted to finally get to the bottom of the question:
which VPN providers are trying to build an honest long-term brand while also delivering an exceptional product experience?
I’ve distilled the results down to what I think are must have’s, nice-to-have’s, and absolutely forbidden.
Because all VPNs end up delivering the same service, they are rated objectively on these measures, but also rated subjectively based on my impression of the overall experience.
I hope you’ll find this guide helpful. If I’ve missed anything, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, either by messaging me on
Twitter
or by shooting me an
email.
Criteria
Nice-to-have
-
Outside US/UK servers
-
Free trial
-
Anonymous payment
-
P2P & Torrenting
-
IPv6 Support
Forbidden
-
PPTP-based
-
Data throttling
VPNs
Despite some shortcomings, TunnelBear is probably my favorite VPN product, and the one I use day-to-day. It's just so much fun to use.
OVPN is a well-built operation and features thoughtful clients on all platforms. It also permits torrenting, which makes it a great alternative to TunnelBear.
Not a bad product or company by any means. You can tell the company is quite invested into making this work. The speeds were good and the apps work but are kind of uninspired. Questionable privacy policy.
A solid product backed by a large company. Mediocre speeds.
Reliable product backed by reputable company. Borderline shady marketing and billing practices. No native clients except on Windows.
Overall solid product, not so great speeds, and kind of expensive.
Solid website and branding, extremely pricey, semi-tricky marketing tactics, and mediocre applications.
Extremely transactional. You get in and get out. It delivers its experience the way a utility company would. Sometimes, that may be a good thing. But in this case, I'd rather give my money to a company who might put it to better use.
A heavily marketed company with a heavy product. Was unable to get it working due to the number of connections required. See commentary for more.
A heavily marketed product lacking inspiration which I ultimately couldn't get to work properly.
A mediocre experience with a light-on-the-details company to suit. Ultimately, couldn't get a proper connection working.
Bland, stock-photo website. I didn't feel comfortable giving them my email address, let alone my payment info. If a company can't take time to make their most important page pleasant and trust-worthy, I can't expect them to make their experience great. For those reasons, I did not proceed with reviewing this provider.
My experience:
Unreviewed VPNs
The following VPNs were not reviewed due to their website experience being poorly designed.
This can mean heavy use of stock photos, utter disregard for detail, difficult navigation,
excessive and hard to follow text, non-defaulting to HTTPS, and overall poor usability.
