I tested the most recommended VPN providers using my credit card to find the best ones — and which ones you should avoid.

The only thing harder than finding a VPN provider is finding an honest VPN review website. Top results in Google for “best VPNs” are riddled with pay-to-play reviews and aggressive affiliate tactics that make sure companies with the largest marketing budgets always end up at the top.

In fact, websites that claim honesty and transparency like BestVPN and VPNMentor actually display pop-up alerts advertising their highest rated VPN.

I built this website because I wanted to finally get to the bottom of the question: which VPN providers are trying to build an honest long-term brand while also delivering an exceptional product experience?

I’ve distilled the results down to what I think are must have’s, nice-to-have’s, and absolutely forbidden. Because all VPNs end up delivering the same service, they are rated objectively on these measures, but also rated subjectively based on my impression of the overall experience.

I hope you’ll find this guide helpful. If I’ve missed anything, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, either by messaging me on Twitter or by shooting me an email.